AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Lowered to $3,250.00 at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,796.98 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,009.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,827.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

