Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Trading Down 8.9%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aurora Spine Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurora Spine news, Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$99,000.00. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

