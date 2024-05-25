Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.55. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,163,998 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Stories

