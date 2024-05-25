Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $23.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 465,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

