AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.99) to GBX 9,900 ($125.83) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($158.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £105 ($133.45) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($152.52) to £130 ($165.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £113 ($143.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118 ($149.97).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £122.96 ($156.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,842.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($120.25) and a 12 month high of £124.88 ($158.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £106.82.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

