Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,339 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.34. The company had a trading volume of 388,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average of $182.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $200.71.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.39.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

