Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Asian Growth Cubs ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.
Asian Growth Cubs ETF Company Profile
The Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of Asian stocks specifically issued by companies located and\u002For listed in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam. Holdings are screened for ESG considerations.
