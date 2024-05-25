Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AINC opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Ashford
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.