Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AINC opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ashford

About Ashford

In other Ashford news, CEO Monty J. Bennett acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $982,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

