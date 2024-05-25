ASD Hits Market Cap of $33.58 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.58 million and $2.66 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,170.23 or 1.00017167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00109196 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003639 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.051033 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,693,604.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

