Arweave (AR) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $40.00 or 0.00057960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $49.59 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,012.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.73 or 0.00712517 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00092467 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
