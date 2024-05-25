Art de Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $11.94 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 164,370,477 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.09004878 USD and is down -31.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,753,026.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

