Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWI opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

