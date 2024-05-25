Arie Lior Bitton Acquires 1,000 Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Arie Lior Bitton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,910.00.
Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.84. The company had a trading volume of 101,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
