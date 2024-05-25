Arie Lior Bitton Acquires 1,000 Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Arie Lior Bitton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,910.00.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.84. The company had a trading volume of 101,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

