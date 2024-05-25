Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.60 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $102.34 million and $7.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00055203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

