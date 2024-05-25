Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $195,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 970,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,543. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

