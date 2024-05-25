Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

