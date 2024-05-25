Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

