AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CMO Sells $1,007,772.55 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 12,755 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $1,007,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,236,703 shares in the company, valued at $97,711,904.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.6 %

AppLovin stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. 5,050,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

