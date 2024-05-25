Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Down 0.1%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 69,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 29,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 250.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.