AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $306.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $345.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $325.43.

NYSE:AON opened at $280.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.46. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

