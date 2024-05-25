Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 14,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

