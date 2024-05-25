Analyzing JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Gravity has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $555.74 million 0.91 $105.61 million $13.23 5.48 JOYY $2.27 billion 0.87 $301.82 million $4.97 6.55

Analyst Recommendations

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity. Gravity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gravity and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 0 3 0 0 2.00

JOYY has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Gravity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 16.96% 46.65% 36.71% JOYY 13.31% 5.13% 3.15%

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

