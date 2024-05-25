Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $46.71

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get New York Times alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NYT

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.00. New York Times has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $50.26.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in New York Times by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New York Times by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.