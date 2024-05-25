Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7-72.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.00 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

