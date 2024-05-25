Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average session volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Amerisur Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About Amerisur Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.