Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

