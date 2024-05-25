Amanda Clark Sells 8,093 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amanda Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $13,933.04.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 1,963,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera in the third quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Coursera by 72.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.