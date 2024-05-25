Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.56.

Altus Group Stock Performance

AIF opened at C$48.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$54.18.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.77%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

