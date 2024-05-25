Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $176.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $174.99. 16,579,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,255,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after buying an additional 2,416,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

