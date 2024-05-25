Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.59.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $164.84. 988,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,019. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $215,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $344,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

