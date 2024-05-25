Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.98 and last traded at C$11.11. 38,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 50,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
