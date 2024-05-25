Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ERO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 231,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.