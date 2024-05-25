Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $365,000 Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 445,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.34. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.