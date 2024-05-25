Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 9,032 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,904,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

SNX stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,433. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,600. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

