Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,558 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,802. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $181.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

