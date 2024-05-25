Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 358.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $54,406,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

LPLA stock traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.40. 656,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,752. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $284.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,681 shares of company stock worth $11,109,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

