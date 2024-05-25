Aigen Investment Management LP Has $376,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

UAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.73. 3,489,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

