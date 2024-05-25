Aigen Investment Management LP Has $340,000 Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Xponential Fitness worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 3.6 %

XPOF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 507,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,000. The company has a market cap of $437.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.20. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,720 shares of company stock worth $346,871 over the last ninety days. 47.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

