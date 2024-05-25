Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $113,931,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,321,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth $9,114,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 301,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $480,141.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,639.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $480,141.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,639.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

