Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 432,822 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 266,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,998. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

