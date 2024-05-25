Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.16 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). 1,220,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,720,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Agronomics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Agronomics

Agronomics Trading Down 0.6 %

About Agronomics

The firm has a market cap of £79.79 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.40.

(Get Free Report)

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.