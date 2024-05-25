Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.16 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10). 1,220,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,720,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Agronomics
Agronomics Trading Down 0.6 %
About Agronomics
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.