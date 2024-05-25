Afentra (LON:AET) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 1645114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.40 ($0.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Afentra Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,485.45 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 28.92.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

