AES (NYSE:AES) Downgraded to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Get AES alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AES opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AES by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AES by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,513,000 after buying an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.