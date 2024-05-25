Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,351,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $215.21. 2,546,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,282. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.