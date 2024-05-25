Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.35. The stock had a trading volume of 510,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.