Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,082 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 637,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,911,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,129,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398,010. The company has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

