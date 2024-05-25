Advisory Services Network LLC Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.