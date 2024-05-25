Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 32,491 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,412,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PWR traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.43. 1,165,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average of $224.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.