Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 5,842 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $174.57. 9,485,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

