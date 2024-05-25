Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 35,337 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 205,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 92,970 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,503,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,467 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,578,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,365,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

